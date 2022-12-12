(Bloomberg) -- Banks including Goldman Sachs Group Inc., Morgan Stanley and First Abu Dhabi Bank PJSC are set to share about a combined $74.3 million in fees for working on the IPOs of Americana Restaurants International Plc and Saudi Aramco Base Oil Co.

Americana, the Middle Eastern operator of KFC and Pizza Hut outlets, is paying 194.4 million riyals ($51.7 million) in overall fees for its dual-listing in Riyadh and Abu Dhabi. That’s about 2.9% in offering expenses for the $1.8 billion IPO.

Saudi Aramco Base Oil, a refining unit of the state-owned oil producer and also known as Luberef, is paying 85 million riyals, or about 1.7% in fees for its $1.32 billion offering.

That compares with a $97 million payout banks including Citigroup, HSBC and Emirates NBD were offered for underwriting the $6.1 billion IPO of Dubai Electricity & Water Authority in April. Underwriting fees in the Middle East tend to be lower than in other markets such as the U.S., where banks can earn around 5% of deal value for an IPO.

Americana and Luberef IPOs take the proceeds of Gulf listings this year to over $20 billion, an amount that would be an annual record if it weren’t for 2019 when Aramco raised almost $30 billion. The region now accounts for about half of all IPO proceeds in Europe, the Middle East and Africa, data compiled by Bloomberg show.

Americana IPO managers:

First Abu Dhabi Bank, Goldman Sachs Group Inc., Morgan Stanley and SNB Capital were joint financial advisers, global coordinators and bookrunners for the IPO. HSBC Holdings Plc and EFG Hermes were also bookrunners.

Trading debut in Abu Dhabi and Riyadh on Dec. 12

Luberef IPO managers:

SNB Capital, Morgan Stanley, HSBC Holdings and Citigroup are the joint financial advisers, global coordinators and bookrunners for the IPO, which opens to retail investors from Dec. 14 to 18.

