(Bloomberg) -- Brazilian retailer Americanas SA reached an agreement with bank creditors to overhaul some of its debt, in a key step toward eventually exiting bankruptcy protection.

A binding agreement was signed with creditors holding more than 35% of company’s debt, excluding intercompany credits, Americanas said in filing on Monday.

The agreement will allow Americanas to present a new plan in court, which should be approved in a creditor meeting later this year. Banks have the majority of the debt, so their buy-in was urgent to avoid any risk of liquidation for the company, which has seen digital sales sink while losing millions of clients and shuttering dozens of stores in the past year.

The deal comes after the retailer published new earnings reports for 2021 and 2022 that showed it lost nearly 20 billion reais in the period. The estimated size of the accounting fraud was 25 billion reais, bigger than what it had initially estimated.

