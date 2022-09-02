Sep 2, 2022
Americans Are Coming Off Sidelines, Not Finding Jobs Yet: Chart
Bloomberg News,
(Bloomberg) -- The share of unemployed job-seekers in the US who weren’t even looking for work the month before rose to a record, according to data published Friday by the Labor Department. The large monthly flow of people who started looking for work in August helps explain why labor-force participation and unemployment both rose in tandem. Whether that continues may depend on the job market staying strong and enticing people back in.
