(Bloomberg) -- Americans are growing more pessimistic about the likelihood of changes to government assistance in a wide range of areas, from affordable housing to subsidized preschool education and student debt forgiveness, according to a survey by the Federal Reserve Bank of New York.

The April public policy survey marks a strong reversal from earlier in the pandemic, when there was a steady rise in respondents anticipating an increase in federal assistance and social insurance programs, the New York Fed said in the report released Monday.

The sentiment highlighted by the findings could weight on voting during the midterm elections in November.

The New York Fed has tracked individuals’ subjective beliefs about future policy changes every four months since November 2015, making the findings public since October 2019.

