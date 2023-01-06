(Bloomberg) -- Americans are agreeing to bigger monthly payments on new-car loans than ever before, with the average climbing to $717 in the fourth quarter, up 50% from 2010, according to car-shopping researcher Edmunds. Almost 16% of consumers who financed a new vehicle in the last three months agreed to at least $1,000 monthly payments. That’s up from 10.5% a year earlier and just 6.7% in the fourth quarter of 2020.

