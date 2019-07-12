(Bloomberg) -- Gallup’s annual survey on personal finances, conducted each April, found that 40% of Americans say they are either running into debt or barely making ends meet. And, about one-in-five say they have saved nothing at all for retirement.

While financial worries have abated over the last three years, concerns abound.

