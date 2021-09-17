N.Y. Real Estate Heir Durst Found Guilty of Murdering Friend
Robert Durst, the New York real estate heir who was accused of at least three murders, was found guilty of killing a long-time friend 21 years ago in California.
A $100 million loan on Donald Trump’s Fifth Avenue tower was moved to a watch list Monday because of “lower average occupancy,” according to information compiled by Wells Fargo & Co.
LAACO Ltd., owner of the Los Angeles Athletic Club and the California Yacht Club, is exploring a sale of Storage West, its division that acquires, develops and manages self-storage facilities, according to people with knowledge of the matter.
Getting Donald Trump’s longtime chief financial officer to turn on his boss may prove tough, as Allen Weisselberg’s unlikely to get a lengthy sentence even if convicted on tax fraud and other charges.
(Bloomberg) -- The last time Americans were this turned off by the U.S. housing market, borrowing costs were over five times the current rate.
The share of people who think now is a good time to buy a home fell in September to 29%, extending the plunge from March when the proportion was more than twice as high, data from the University of Michigan consumer sentiment survey showed Friday. It’s also the smallest chunk of respondents since 1982.
Back then, the average for a 30-year fixed rate mortgage topped 15%. That compares with today’s 2.86% rate, according to Freddie Mac.
The figures highlight how property price appreciation has rattled prospective buyers and more than offset the bright side of cheap borrowing. Prices have skyrocketed amid low inventory as Americans compete for space, with year-over-years gains on previously-owned, single-family homes exceeding 20% --surpassing the inflation-fueled increases seen in the late 1970s and early 80s, according to the National Assocation of Realtors.
The median selling price of such properties rose 18.6% in July from a year earlier to $367,000, a slight drop from the previous month. August figures due next week will show if fed-up homebuyers have helped extend the cool-off.
