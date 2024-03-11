(Bloomberg) -- US consumer expectations for inflation over the next three years climbed in February — and increased even more sharply for the five-year horizon — a Federal Reserve Bank of New York survey showed.

Median three-year-ahead inflation expectations rose to 2.7% last month, rebounding from a record low in January. Five-year expectations, meanwhile, climbed to a six-month high of 2.9%. Projected year-ahead inflation was unchanged from January at 3%, the data out Monday showed.

The data underscore why Fed officials want to see more evidence that inflation is moving sustainably toward the central bank’s 2% goal before cutting interest rates. Investors are currently betting the Fed will begin easing in June.

Anticipated price changes in the year ahead for medical care dropped sharply to the lowest reading since September 2020. Rent inflation projections dropped 0.3 percentage point to 6.1% — the lowest level in over three years — while those for gasoline rose slightly.

Year-ahead expected earnings growth was unchanged at 2.8%.

Consumers see lower odds that the unemployment rate will climb over the next year, with one measure falling to a two-year low. Even so, the survey indicated Americans are more anxious about losing their jobs and less confident about finding a new one.

