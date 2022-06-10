(Bloomberg) -- Bonds that fund environmental projects are overpriced, and money managers are better off investing in debt from companies like oil drillers that are trying to become more sustainable, said Jon Cartwright, senior director of fixed income at Ameriprise Financial.

Demand for green bonds -- the largest category of sustainable debt by amount issued -- is so strong that investors end up paying relatively high prices to own the bonds, effectively suppressing the yield. Those higher prices leave little potential for gains beyond the interest payments, said Cartwright. Ameriprise Financial oversaw $1.3 trillion as of April 25, 2022.

“No matter how clean you want a company to be as an investor, you would also like to make money or at least keep what you have,” said Cartwright in an interview. “The specific green bond label just doesn’t have a lot of upside.”

The global credit market rout has been particularly hard on sustainable debt, challenging the popular premise that investors can do well and do good at the same time. Green bonds globally have slumped 17.4% this year through Thursday on a total return basis, while corporate bonds have lost 13.6%. In the U.S., though, green bonds have slightly outperformed.

“If you consistently overpay for any asset, you’re going to lose money. I’m happy they’re being issued, but once they hit the market, the prices are high and that just mathematically is gonna detract from your returns,” Ameriprise’s Cartwright said.

Sales of bonds tied to environmental, social and governance goals have been surging in recent years. But the ESG movement is also facing growing criticism that it’s not doing much to make the world a better place.

HSBC Holdings Plc last month suspended executive Stuart Kirk days after he criticized the finance industry for worrying too much about climate change. Meanwhile, Deutsche Bank AG and its asset management unit DWS Group had their Frankfurt offices raided by police over greenwashing allegations.

Global sales of green bonds hit a record $516 billion last year, up about 120% from the $235 billion issued the previous year, according to data compiled by Bloomberg, although they’ve slowed this year. Cartwright says companies are issuing green bonds because they can lower their borrowing costs, not because they are necessarily good corporate citizens.

“You issue a green bond because you get a lower coupon,” he said. “If you want to slice out a piece of your company and back it behind the specific bond because you can get that green bond label, why not do that? That’s a financial decision. That’s not, ‘we’re good guys.’”

‘Where’s Your Upside?’

Cartwright prefers to invest in companies and industries that are looking to improve their ESG metrics, like an oil company shifting to renewable energy, because he can get that upside as the borrower becomes more sustainable. He expects the market to reward companies paying attention to and improving their ESG scores and punish those that don’t.

“If you’re starting off clean and you’re investing in clean, well, where’s your upside?” he said. “There are energy companies which are cleaner than the rest of the energy market. That’s where I want to be invested as opposed to trying to find a specific green bond.”

Cartwright hopes tighter financial conditions -- with central banks around the world raising rates to tame inflation -- will make investors more critical of the ESG labels being used by bond issuers.

