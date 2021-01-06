(Bloomberg) -- AmerisourceBergen Corp. agreed to buy Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc.’s Alliance Healthcare businesses for about $6.5 billion in cash and stock, gaining one of the largest pharmaceutical wholesalers in Europe.

The deal includes $6.275 billion in cash and 2 million shares of AmerisourceBergen’s common stock, the companies said in a statement Wednesday. It is expected to close by the end of by AmerisourceBergen’s fiscal year 2021, which ends in September.

With Alliance Healthcare, U.S. drug distributor AmerisourceBergen will strengthen its global reach, while Walgreens will focus on its main pharmacy business. In addition to the transaction, the two companies announced extensions of existing distribution agreements. The businesses already have close ties, as Walgreens is AmerisourceBergen’s biggest shareholder with a stake of 30%.

This is the second large acquisition in just a few hours in the health-care industry Wednesday. UnitedHealth Group Inc. earlier agreed to purchase Change HealthcareInc. in a deal that values the health technology company at about $8 billion.

AmerisourceBergen rose 3.8% in early U.S. trading, while Walgreens gained 2.4%.

