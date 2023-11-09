(Bloomberg) -- Ameropa AG Chief Executive Officer William Dujardin is leaving the Swiss crop trader, about four years after taking on the role.

Dujardin will step down at the end of November for personal reasons and the company is in the process of replacing him, according to an internal memo seen by Bloomberg. He confirmed his planned departure by phone, without elaborating on details.

Ameropa is a key trader of Black Sea grains and a major fertilizer merchant, and Dujardin’s appointment as CEO was only the second time a non-founding family member has led the privately-held company. He had previously been with agricultural giants Bunge Global SA and Louis Dreyfus Co.

The trader underwent a number of changes after Dujardin’s arrival, which saw Andreas Zivy, a third-generation member of the founding family, return to his role as chairman.

A new board under Zivy’s supervision — comprising Chief Financial Officer Laurent Bogaert, Alexander Chumakov and Andreas Rickmers — will ensure daily management, according to the memo. There’ll be no change in strategy, it said.

