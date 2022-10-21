(Bloomberg) -- American Express Co. slumped the most in four months after it set aside more for bad loans than analysts expected, suggesting rising interest rates could start crimping customers’ ability to pay their bills.

Provisions for souring loans were $778 million in the quarter, worse than the $573 million analysts in a Bloomberg survey were expecting. AmEx has warned investors for months that charge-offs would rise as consumers begin borrowing more in the wake of the pandemic. The net write-off rate jumped to 1.1% from 0.8% a year ago.

“They’re just reverting to somewhat higher levels, exactly as we would have expected,” Chief Financial Officer Jeff Campbell said in an interview.

Shares of the company, which are down 17% this year, dropped 5.2% to $135 at 9:42 a.m. in New York, the biggest decline since June 16.

For now, AmEx and its rivals are benefiting from historically high prices. That’s because the firm takes a slice of the purchase price each time a consumer uses one of its cards at checkout. But investors are concerned that the Federal Reserve’s efforts to raise interest rates and tamp down inflation may spark a recession and lead to higher card losses.

While the additional provisions crimped profits, earnings per share still topped estimates. AmEx said it added a record number of Platinum customers in the third quarter, pushing revenue up 24% to an all-time high and prompting executives to boost their profit forecast. The credit-card giant said it now expects per-share profit will be above the $9.25 to $9.65 range it previously expected.

“We continued to see high levels of customer engagement, acquisitions and loyalty across our premium card member base,” Chief Executive Officer Steve Squeri said in a statement Friday. “The demand for travel has exceeded our expectations throughout the year.”

Travel Spending

AmEx said spending on travel -- which generates more lucrative transactions -- jumped 57% during the third quarter. But overall volume on the firm’s network increased 19% to $394.4 billion, missing the $401.7 billion average estimate.

Squeri said AmEx added 3.3 million proprietary cards in the quarter, with acquisitions in its consumer Platinum and Gold cards touching record highs. More than 60% of new proprietary cards went to customers considered Gen Z or Millennial, he said.

“The strength of our results, combined with the many opportunities we see for our business, reinforce our confidence in our ability to achieve our long-term growth plan aspirations,” Squeri said.

