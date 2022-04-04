AmEx Customers Face Further Disruption With Website and App Down

(Bloomberg) -- Some American Express Co. customers are facing further disruption as a systems issue limits access to the credit card-giant’s digital services, a company spokesperson said in an email Monday.

The issue, which was also reported on Friday afternoon, is preventing some cardholders from making payments on the website and app. This has led to a backlog of customer care calls which is causing longer-than-usual wait times.

“We are working to resolve the issues and apologize to our customers for any inconvenience,” the spokesperson said in the statement.

