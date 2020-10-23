30m ago
AmEx Falls Short on Cost Cutting in Drive to Lure More Customers
Bloomberg News,
(Bloomberg) -- American Express Co.’s cost-cutting program fell short in the third quarter as the company switched its priorities to attract more customers. The shares fell almost 3%.
- Overall expenses declined just 14% to $6.72 billion, worse than the $6.18 billion analysts predicted. Chief Financial Officer Jeff Campbell said the company expects to shave “a little bit” less from expenses than the $3 billion goal it set in April.
Key Insights
- “When the world looked like it was going to end in mid-April, we very appropriately said we’re going to make a plan to pull all discretionary spending out,” Campbell said Friday in an interview. “We’re still very focused on cost control, but we have to balance that to make sure we make the right decisions to rebuild growth momentum.”
- Spending on the firm’s cards dropped 19% to $248.7 billion in the quarter, topping the $247 billion average of analyst estimates, as consumers opened their wallets for groceries and online shopping.
- Customers are canceling their cards at a lower rate than last year even though the firm set aside just $2 billion for rewards programs in the third quarter, a 23% drop from a year earlier, AmEx said Friday in a statement.
- Like its rivals, AmEx said customers have been keeping up with their bills despite historically high unemployment rates in the U.S. The issuer set aside $665 million to cover souring loans, less than the $1.02 billion analysts expected.
Market Reaction
- AmEx shares dropped 2.9% to $101.78 at 7:51 a.m. in early New York trading. The stock declined 16% this year through Thursday, compared with the 18% drop for the S&P 500 Financials Index.
Get More
- Read the full statement here.
©2020 Bloomberg L.P.