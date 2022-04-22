(Bloomberg) -- American Express Co. reported a bigger-than-expected increase in costs as the credit-card giant spent heavily on rewards and other perks to retain and attract customers, a move it says is paying off after it added a record number of U.S. consumers to its Platinum card.

AmEx revamped its popular Platinum card last year by adding statement credits for entertainment products and high-end fitness clubs while boosting the annual fee. That drove a 34% jump in expenses for the first three months of the year to $9.1 billion, which was higher than the $8.85 billion analysts in a Bloomberg survey were expecting.

In addition to new customers, the extra spending on perks and rewards also helped persuade customers to spend more on their cards. Purchases on AmEx’s network jumped 30% to $350.3 billion, topping the $345 billion average of analysts’ estimates compiled by Bloomberg.

“On the consumer Platinum product, the fee increase came fully effective for longstanding customers at the beginning of this year, and we’re very pleased to see our retention levels have stayed well above where they were pre-pandemic,” Chief Financial Officer Jeff Campbell said in an interview. “That broader value proposition is key to getting the results that we’re getting.”

Still, the company released fewer of the reserves it originally set aside during the early days of the pandemic than it did during the same period a year earlier, according to a statement from the New York-based company Friday. The move weighed on profit, which slipped 6% to $2.1 billion, or $2.73 a share, for the quarter. That was still better than the $2.39 average estimate.

Shares of the company slipped 0.9% to $184.14 at 7:37 a.m. in early New York trading.

The jump in spending on the firm’s cards fueled a 29% increase in revenue that also was bigger than analysts’ estimates. AmEx reiterated its previous forecast that revenue will climb as much as 20% this year while earnings could reach $9.25 to $9.65 a share.

“This performance was enabled by our ongoing investments in areas critical to sustainable, long-term growth, including customer acquisition, engagement and retention,” Chief Executive Officer Steve Squeri said in the statement. “Our customer retention remained at very high levels throughout the quarter.”

