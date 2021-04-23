(Bloomberg) -- American Express Co. is on the hunt for new customers, encouraged by lower-than-expected losses on its loans.

The firm added 2.1 million customers to its proprietary business in the first three months of the year. Still, the shares dropped as card fees from customers climbed 10%, the smallest increase in at least two years. Total revenue fell short of analysts’ estimates.

With losses coming in lower than forecasts, AmEx was able to free up $1.05 billion in reserves it had previously set aside. That boosted profit to $2.2 billion, topping expectations.

“We’ve fired up our card-acquisition engine,” Chief Executive Officer Steve Squeri said in a statement Friday. “I am pleased with our results in the first quarter, where we saw continued improvements in our core business along with best-in-class credit performance.”

Shares of the company fell 4.1% to $141.12 at 9:23 a.m. in New York. The stock climbed 22% this year through Thursday, outpacing the 18% advance of the 65-company S&P 500 Financials Index.

AmEx and its rivals have been plagued by declines in card spending as the pandemic curtailed travel and health officials urged consumers to stay home for much of last year. As unemployment soared, many lenders boosted reserves against a feared uptick in losses.

But with the U.S. in the midst of the biggest vaccination campaign in history, AmEx said it’s starting to see a turnaround. Excluding travel and entertainment, volume climbed 11% during the first three months of the year, according to the statement.

“We’re seeing clear signs of momentum on spending,” Chief Financial Officer Jeff Campbell said in an interview. “We feel really good about the momentum.”

The losses card issuers were gearing up for never materialized after the U.S. government pumped trillions of dollars of stimulus into the economy, including direct payments to consumers. At AmEx, net charge-offs dipped by 110 basis points to 1.4% in its card portfolio in the first quarter compared with the same period a year ago.

Reduced losses also led to a push by AmEx and its rivals to acquire more cardholders in recent months after curtailing those efforts for much of last year. AmEx retooled many of the benefits on its Platinum card and even began dangling a 125,000-point sign-up bonus for the popular card.

Those efforts are paying off: Card fees have continued to climb, though total revenue still dipped 12% to $9.1 billion in the first three months of the year. That missed the $9.2 billion average of analysts’ estimates compiled by Bloomberg.

“We view 2021 as a transition year, where we are focused on making investments to rebuild,” Squeri said. “I’m especially encouraged by the progress we’re making to rebuild our growth momentum going forward.”

