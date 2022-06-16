(Bloomberg) -- Forget plain old stainless steel or titanium. American Express Co. is now using metal from a retired airplane for one of its credit cards with Delta Air Lines Inc.

The credit-card giant used parts of a Boeing 747 for a new, limited-edition version of its Delta SkyMiles Reserve cards: Plane No. 6307, which spent more than 116,000 hours in the air and traveled 68 million miles during its 27 years of flying. Even though the jet’s average speed would approach 564 miles per hour, the hardest part of the project was ensuring the metal could survive the turbulence of being inside consumer’s wallets, AmEx said.

“This metal was made to fly and it’s actually softer than you think,” said Jon Gantman, senior vice president and general manager of cobrand-product management at New York-based AmEx. “It’s very different from banging around in your wallet.”

Delta and AmEx first began toying with the idea of using plane metal in their cards three years ago, Gantman said. Even after the two companies refreshed the $550-a-year Reserve card in 2020 -- adding a bevy of new perks including access to AmEx’s Centurion Lounges and more points per dollar spent on Delta purchases -- they were still looking for ways to make the unique version of the physical card.

That’s where Delta Ship No. 6307 comes in. The plane had been sitting in the airline’s so-called boneyard in the deserts of Arizona, where the arid climate helps preserve aircraft, since its retirement in 2017. Once Gantman and his team got the green light for the project, a group of metalworkers got to work disassembling the aircraft and partitioning off the aluminum exterior to be used for the card.

After the metal was stripped of paint, cleaned and processed, it was ready to be used for cards. It was then given a polymer-print layer to protect the aluminum and ensure the card would hold up well in customer’s wallets.

“This card will not get beat up,” Gantman said. “It’s perfectly sound and durable.”

Over nearly three decades of flying, No. 6307 had a bevy of responsibilities including getting residents out of Florida during Hurricane Irma and providing military transport. The plane ultimately clocked 14,100 flights.

“It’s a card for people who love to fly,” Gantman said. “It’s truly a piece of aviation history.”

©2022 Bloomberg L.P.