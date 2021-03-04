(Bloomberg) -- Amgen Inc. said that it had agreed to buy Five Prime Therapeutics Inc. for $1.9 billion in cash, in a deal that will add new cancer therapies to the pharmaceutical giant’s pipeline.

Under the terms of the proposed transaction, Amgen will pay $38 a share for Five Prime, a substantial premium over its closing stock price of $21.26 on Wednesday, according to a statement from the companies Thursday.

Five Prime shares were halted in premarket trading, while Amgen shares were up 1.9%.

While the pandemic has caused many investors to focus on vaccines and therapeutics for the coronavirus, numerous drugmakers have continued building up their roster of cancer treatments. Gilead Sciences Inc., which sells the virus treatment remdesivir, last year spent $21 billion to acquire breast-cancer drug maker Immunomedics Inc.

Five Prime is focused on developing drugs that harness the immune system to fight tumors and other targeted cancer therapies. Its primary drug candidate is an experimental treatment for gastroesophageal junction cancer called bemarituzumab.

