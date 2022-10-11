(Bloomberg) -- Amgen Inc. gained the most in seven months after a Wall Street analyst upgraded the pharma company’s stock, citing the potential of its experimental weight-loss drug.

Morgan Stanley analysts led by Matthew Harrison raised their rating on Amgen to overweight from equal-weight, saying in a note Tuesday that AMG133, a drug that showed strong impact on weight after a single dose, is part of a pipeline that gives the company “unappreciated upside.” California-based Amgen rose 5.7% to close at $245.44 in New York, its biggest daily gain since Feb. 8.

Weight-loss drugs with significant efficacy and good safety represent a growth opportunity for Novo Nordisk A/S, Eli Lilly & Co., Amgen and other companies, with some estimates of annual sector sales exceeding $50 billion. Analysts are waiting to see whether Amgen’s drug achieves similar results to rivals that are at or near the market.

Novo’s Wegovy has yielded an average weight loss of about 15%: High demand has left the drug in short supply, pushing the company to open two more factories after manufacturing issues. Lilly’s experimental tirzepatide helped patients on the highest-tested dose shed about 21% of their body weight in a late-stage clinical trial and was granted fast-track status from US regulators that could speed its approval.

“We expect AMG133 could achieve similar weight loss as tirzepatide at a maximum dose, but we see the likely differentiation as a longer duration of effect,” the Morgan Stanley analysts said in the note. Jeffries & Co. analyst Michael Yee also cited the drug’s potential in a note Monday.

Being overweight or obese poses health dangers for people around the world, raising the risk of diabetes, heart disease and cancer. About 39% of the world’s adults were overweight in 2016, according to the latest figures from the World Health Organization. Meanwhile, 72% of US adults are overweight, including about 40% who are obese, according to government figures.

