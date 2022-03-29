(Bloomberg) -- Pharmaceutical giant Amgen Inc. plans to sell more bonds to benefit the environment and society after its debut green-bond got a warm reception from do-good investors.

The maker of the blockbuster arthritis treatment Enbrel raised $4 billion in February in a four-part transaction that included a $750 million green-bond tranche, a first for Amgen. The component was six times over-subscribed by a diverse portfolio of investors, according to Judy Brown, senior vice-president of corporate affairs. That allowed the company to shave about eight basis points in borrowing costs, she added.

“We had, I’m very proud to say, very robust interest from the market,” Brown said in an interview. “That’s a win-win and it creates a competitive market.”

The Thousand Oaks, California-based drugmaker is open to and evaluating borrowing more through the sustainable-debt primary market, including possibly tapping the social-bond market at some point in the future, Brown said.

“Could we? yes,” she said on whether a new deal may come this year. “But I can’t tell you if it’s going to happen because of the million things that are going on in the world right now that will impact capital flows and fundraising.”

Companies are under immense pressure from regulators and investors to slash their carbon emissions and are rushing to issue debt linked to environmental, social or governance projects to boost their ESG credentials. Global sales of such bonds surpassed $1 trillion for the first time last year, with strong demand expected to propel issuance to fresh highs in 2022.

Biopharma companies -- plagued by drug pricing and accessibility issues as well as litigation over opioids, glyphosate and generic-price fixing -- have “very low average scores” across all three of the ESG pillars, Barclays Plc analysts wrote in a report in 2020.

Amgen, which says it plans to become carbon neutral by 2027, didn’t tap the ESG debt market sooner because there was a lot of data checking that needed to be done, especially now that investors are increasingly scrutinizing for greenwashing, Brown said.

“We are hypersensitive” to investors, Brown said. “We are a science-based company and we want to know that when we are going to put out a target, that we can absolutely execute against it.”

