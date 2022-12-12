Amgen’s $28.5 Billion Loan Is Among the Biggest M&A Deals in Two Years

(Bloomberg) -- Amgen Inc. secured a $28.5 billion bridge loan to fund its purchase of Horizon Therapeutics Plc, joining ranks with Broadcom Inc. and AT&T Inc. in receiving some of the biggest debt commitments for mergers and acquisitions in nearly two years.

The deal tops Kroger Co.’s $17.4 billion bridge loan to back its mega merger with Albertsons Cos. as the second-largest such financing in the investment-grade world this year. And it comes third only to AT&T and Broadcom in the biggest deals since May 2021 when AT&T signed onto a $45.1 billion bridge loan for its spinoff company with Discovery Inc.

Amgen’s financing comes nearly two months after Kroger snapped a 2022 deal drought. Despite M&A deals proving few and far between, the loan signals banks are still just as willing to provide funding, for the right companies.

Bridge loans provided by banks are typically replaced with permanent financing in the bond market, which are then sold to institutional investors. The loan matures in 364 days, meaning Amgen will have to come to the bond market by December of next year. That sale will likely face tricky timing depending on how the macroeconomic backdrop pans out.

The biotechnology company will use the bridge loan to help fund the $27.8 billion deal, but it can also be used to repay any existing debt Horizon has, according to a filing.

Read more: Amgen to Buy Horizon Therapeutics in $27.8 Billion Deal

Citigroup Inc. and Bank of America Corp. are lead arrangers on the facility, with Citi acting as administrative agent and Bank of America acting as syndication agent.

Fitch Ratings Inc. put the company on ratings watch negative while affirming its rating on the facility at BBB+. S&P downgraded the company from A- to BBB+. Both firms cited Amgen’s increased debt load from buying Horizon.

“The outlook is negative because of elevated leverage and the risk that leverage could continue to remain high for the rating, if Amgen pursues additional acquisitions,” S&P credit analysts wrote in their downgrade.

