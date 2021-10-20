(Bloomberg) -- Amherst College will eliminate the preference given to legacy applicants and increase financial aid to $71 million to expand access to the school.

“Now is the time to end this historic program that inadvertently limits educational opportunity by granting a preference to those whose parents are graduates of the college,” Carolyn “Biddy” Martin, Amherst president, said in a statement Wednesday.

Well-qualified children of alumni have accounted for about 11% of each class, the liberal arts college in Massachusetts said. Amherst, which admitted 8% of 14,000 applicants this year, is among the first private universities to remove the factor from admissions decision making. John Hopkins University in Baltimore formally ended the practice in 2019.

Preferential enrollments have faced criticism by parents of modest means and without connections. The college admissions scandal also demonstrated how rich parents used their wealth to subvert the application process, particularly at top-ranked and Ivy league schools.

Amherst’s expansion of financial aid will allow students from families earning less than the median U.S. household income to receive a scholarship covering full tuition, housing and meals, the school said. The Wall Street Journal earlier reported the news.

©2021 Bloomberg L.P.