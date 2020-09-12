(Bloomberg) -- Amit Shah, India’s home minister and the top lieutenant of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, was admitted to hospital again due to breathing issues, news agency IANS reported.

This would be the third time that the 55-year-old Shah is in a hospital since first testing positive for Covid-19 on Aug. 3. He was discharged less than two weeks later, but was treated again within days after complaints of fatigue and body aches.

Shah was admitted to the All India Institute for Medical Sciences at about 11 p.m. Saturday, and his condition is stable, IANS said, citing people it didn’t identify. Shah has been has been Modi’s right-hand man for more than three decades.

The hospital did not confirm the report, IANS said.

