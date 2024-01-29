(Bloomberg) -- Mexican presidential frontrunner Claudia Sheinbaum’s lead has narrowed by 6 points, but she still holds a 16-point advantage over top challenger Xochitl Galvez, according to a new poll released by El Financiero.

Sheinbaum, the candidate backed by President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador and his Morena party in the June 2 election, has 48% of voting intentions, according to the January poll released Monday. Galvez, the main opposition candidate, is in second place with 32%. Jorge Alvarez Maynez, a third candidate, had 10% of voting intentions.

A previous poll conducted in December showed Sheinbaum leading Galvez by 22 points, 52% to 30%.

Mexico is likely to elect its first female president this year. Lopez Obrador, who remains broadly popular, is limited by law to a single six-year term.

Sheinbaum’s overall approval rating stood at 49%, one percentage point lower than in the prior poll. Positive views of Galvez, meanwhile, increased to 37% from 32% last month. Her negative rating fell 6 percentage points to 44%.

The poll surveyed 1,000 adults nationwide by phone between Jan. 12-13 and 26-27. It has a margin of error of +/- 3.1 percentage points at a confidence level of 95%.

