(Bloomberg) -- Mexican President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador announced a 297 billion peso ($14 billion) infrastructure plan on Monday as his government tries to patch up relations with the private sector.

Backed by the heads of the Business Coordinating Council and the Mexican Business Council, two of Mexico’s largest private companies chambers, Lopez Obrador said Monday that the deal to co-operate on 39 highway, port and energy projects would pave the way for further public-private projects.

“It is just the beginning because we are going to continue working together and there will be more investments and more jobs,” Lopez Obrador said at his daily press conference.

The infrastructure plan had been repeatedly delayed as relations between Lopez Obrador and business groups soured over the administration’s opposition to private clean energy projects, and its refusal to provide fiscal aid during the coronavirus crisis. Mexico’s economy is suffering its deepest recession in nearly a century this year, and is forecast to mount a slower recovery due to the lack of government support.

