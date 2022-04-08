(Bloomberg) -- Mexico President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador celebrated the survival of his electricity law after a Supreme Court ruling Thursday, even though justices weakened key parts of his plan to return control of the power market to state hands.

The law wasn’t declared unconstitutional, which companies worry will lead to uncertainty over their private investments in the country. However, a majority of the justices voted against the law’s fundamental articles, setting an important precedent for companies that seek to take legal action against them in lower courts.

AMLO, as the president is known, is looking to boost the market presence of state utility Comision Federal de Electricidad, or CFE, and dial back the liberalizing reforms of his predecessor that opened Mexico’s energy industry to private investment between 2013 and 2014.

“I’m very happy,” AMLO said at his morning press briefing on Friday. The Supreme Court “protected the people. There won’t be abuses or hikes in power costs.”

While the president claimed victory, private sector representatives also saw reason to celebrate.

“This is good news for the industry and most importantly it validates the decisions already taken by district judges, who declared the articles unconstitutional,” said Mauricio Oliver Lopez, partner at Mijangos & Gonzalez, a law firm representing many private electricity companies. “It’s an important precedent.”

The law approved by congress in March 2021 aims to give CFE priority access to the grid over private renewable projects. But that part of the law was rejected by a majority of the justices. The law was brought to the nation’s highest court after its passage led to a flurry of suspensions by judges from specialized courts.

The result complicates AMLO’s quest to concentrate the energy industry in the hands of the state at the expense of private companies, which were seeking a full repeal of the law. The companies will only be able to file injunctions against the articles individually, said Arturo Pueblita, president of the Ilustre y Nacional Colegio de Abogados de Mexico, a national bar association.

The 11-judge court was split in its votes, with several magistrates voting partially in favor and against different articles but failing to reach the eight votes needed to declare the law or any of its key articles unconstitutional.

“For the private sector it is a very ambiguous signal,” said Pablo Zarate, senior managing director of FTI Consulting in Mexico City speaking over the phone. “This decision tells you that companies that want to continue operating in Mexico need to brace themselves for protracted political and legal conflict,” said Zarate.

While the U.S. government respects Mexico’s sovereignty and democratic processes, the 2021 electricity law is likely to lead to “endless litigation,” which would create uncertainty and impede investment, according to a statement from U.S. Ambassador Ken Salazar responding to the decision.

The U.S. wants to see legal framework emerging that supports North American clean energy, protects investment in accordance with the U.S.-Mexico-Canada Agreement and safeguards the integration of supply chains, Salazar said.

