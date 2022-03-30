(Bloomberg) -- President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador defended Mexico’s current military top brass after a newly-released independent report about the disappearance of 43 students in 2014 blamed navy officers for tampering with evidence at a crime scene.

The case, which shocked the nation and damaged the reputation of then-president Enrique Pena Nieto, is still under investigation but the new report released Monday by independent investigators showed videos of navy officials moving bags and lighting a fire at a garbage dump where the prosecutor’s office later found evidence.

AMLO, as the Mexican leader is known, on Wednesday said the officers in the video were just following orders from “headquarters,” without providing details. He said the navy chief Jose Rafael Ojeda Duran was not involved in the case after news outlets reported that he had been in charge of some operations in the state of Guerrero, where the students were kidnapped on their way to a march.

“Our adversaries want us to look bad. If they could blame us for the disappearance of these young men, they would,” AMLO told reporters in his daily press briefing. The current Defense Ministry has contributed documents and information to the investigation, he said.

The 43 students from a rural college were on their way to Mexico City when they were held by local police up at gunpoint and subsequently disappeared. The government at the time said that they their remains were burned at the dump, but new evidence cast doubt on that theory and pointed to the authorities’ role in hiding what had happened.

AMLO had pledged to solve the case during the presidential campaign that took him to power in 2018 but once in government has formed a tight alliance with the military, which is in charge of building same of the president’s main infrastructure projects including an airport on the outskirts of Mexico City.

