(Bloomberg) -- Mexican President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador singled out a New York Times journalist for criticism over a report of a preliminary US probe into alleged ties between his allies and narco gangs.

Citing US records and people familiar with the matter, the newspaper reported Thursday that law enforcement had for years looked into allegations that advisers and officials close to the president met with and received millions of dollars from drug cartels after he took office.

Lopez Obrador said during his daily press conference that the allegations were “completely false,” while projecting on a large screen a message with questions sent by the New York Times reporter. He called the journalist’s deadline an “ultimatum,” and later read aloud her contact information.

Transparency watchdog INAI said in a statement it would start an investigation into the president’s response for a possible violation of a law that protects data in the hands of government officials.

US officials didn’t find “any direct connections between the president himself and criminal organizations,” ultimately decided to shelve the inquiry and never opened a formal investigation, according to the New York Times. The report focuses on the president’s 2018 campaign and said the US also looked into Lopez Obrador’s sons having received money from drug cartels.

Lopez Obrador said the US would now have to inform him about the inquiry. In a virtual briefing with reporters Thursday afternoon, White House spokesman John Kirby said there is no US Justice Department inquiry into the Mexican president.

The incident further complicates AMLO’s contentious relationship with the press. Several journalists and foreign correspondents posted on X that the president’s handling of the New York Times reporter’s contact information during his daily briefing would only put her at risk of being harmed.

At least 58 journalists have been killed in Mexico during AMLO’s administration, according to government officials.

Last month, a ProPublica report said US drug-enforcement agents had evidence that his first presidential campaign in 2006 was partly financed by money from drug cartels.

AMLO, as the president is known, called that report “slander” and said the news outlet had “no proof,” adding US media has been overly influenced by government sources. German news outlet DW and think-tank InSight Crime published similar investigations.

Narco violence has been growing under Lopez Obrador’s watch. The issue remains one of his weakest spots, with more than 60% of Mexicans disapproving of his security policies, according to recent polls.

