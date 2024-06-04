(Bloomberg) -- President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador on Tuesday announced a plan to bolster Mexico’s health care, seeking to address a key voter complaint with his government following his party’s landslide election victory.

Lopez Obrador said that plan would put cash through the state-run welfare bank into the hands of committees that would oversee the use of funds at clinics. Handouts to the over 11,000 health centers named earlier this year as part of the plan are destined for remodeling, maintenance and basic equipment.

“We’re going to start with the handout of help to the committees that were created in order to ensure the participation of the people,” said AMLO — as the president is known — at his daily morning press briefing Tuesday. “It’s a direct help to the committee, a budget for them to use to attend to the basic needs of the health center.”

Governors stated that the handouts from the “The Clinic Is Ours” program started at 400,000 pesos ($22,500) per health center, depending on the conditions in each. Campaign regulation generally bans government transfers leading up to an election, to avoid an appearance of vote interference.

Known for expanding cash programs he created directed at pensioners and farmers over the course of his term, Lopez Obrador is seen as one of the main reasons for his successor Claudia Sheinbaum’s victory on Sunday. Both are from the ruling Morena party.

Seven governors gave video-messages as part of the launch of the program, including those from the impoverished states of Guerrero and Oaxaca. Lopez Obrador has said that he will embark on a tour of the country in September, with a focus on his health plan.

(Update with information on governors and tour in last paragraph.)

