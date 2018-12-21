22h ago
AMLO’s Campaign Chief Says Lawmakers Held in Mexico’s Congress Building
Bloomberg News,
(Bloomberg) -- President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador’s campaign chief, Tatiana Clouthier, wrote on Twitter that she and other lawmakers are “sequestered” in Congress.
“SOS, I don’t know if this is good or bad, but we are sequestered in Congress,” said Clouthier, who is a lawmaker for ruling party Morena in the lower house, calling on civil protection for help after the doors to the building were locked.
- El Universal reported that farm workers surrounded the lower house on Friday to protest cuts to the agriculture budget, trapping employees inside
To contact the reporter on this story: Jose Orozco in Mexico City at jorozco8@bloomberg.net
To contact the editors responsible for this story: Giulia Camillo at gcamillo@bloomberg.net, Maria Jose Valero
©2018 Bloomberg L.P.