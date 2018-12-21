(Bloomberg) -- President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador’s campaign chief, Tatiana Clouthier, wrote on Twitter that she and other lawmakers are “sequestered” in Congress.

“SOS, I don’t know if this is good or bad, but we are sequestered in Congress,” said Clouthier, who is a lawmaker for ruling party Morena in the lower house, calling on civil protection for help after the doors to the building were locked.

El Universal reported that farm workers surrounded the lower house on Friday to protest cuts to the agriculture budget, trapping employees inside

To contact the reporter on this story: Jose Orozco in Mexico City at jorozco8@bloomberg.net

To contact the editors responsible for this story: Giulia Camillo at gcamillo@bloomberg.net, Maria Jose Valero

©2018 Bloomberg L.P.