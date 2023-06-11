You are now being redirected to the BCE.ca website (Bell Canada Enterprises), where you can view our Accessibility plan, and submit your feedback using our Accessibility webform.
15m ago
AMLO’s Party to Announce Mexican Presidential Candidate Sept. 6
Bloomberg News,
(Bloomberg) -- Mexican President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador’s ruling Morena party will announce its candidate for the 2024 Mexican presidential election on Sept. 6.
The political party will nominate its candidate based on an Aug. 28—Sept. 3 poll, according to Alfonso Durazo, governor of Sonora state and speaker of the party’s national council. There will be between four and six candidates, Durazo said in a webcast press conference on Sunday.
Mexico City Mayor Claudia Sheinbaum, Foreign Minister Marcelo Ebrard, Senator Ricardo Monreal and Interior Minister Adan Augusto Lopez are the most-likely candidates for nomination, Durazo said.
Lopez Obrador, known as AMLO, is ineligible to run again after finishing his six-year term next year.
