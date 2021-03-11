(Bloomberg) -- President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador’s new law that prioritizes Mexico’s state utility over private companies has hit its first major judicial hurdle two days after it was ratified, when a court granted a provisional suspension to two companies.

In the decision, which was handed to Eoliatec del Pacifico SAPI de CV and another unnamed company, the federal district court said the suspension should apply country-wide. Eoliatec del Pacifico is a wind farm partnership between divisions of France’s Electricite de France and Japan’s Mitsui & Co.

The ruling is a major setback for the president, who has sought to protect the embattled state utility Comision Federal de Electricidad from private competition. The law determines which producers have priority in distributing power, starting with state hydroelectric plants and other government facilities. Only then can private solar and wind farms be allowed to supply the network.

The decision is only temporary while the case continues in district court. A spokesperson for CFE declined to comment on the decision and the president’s press office didn’t immediately respond to a request for comment.

This is not the first time Lopez Obrador has run into resistance. Earlier this year, measures introduced by the nation’s Energy Ministry to protect state electricity generation -- which had already been halted in lower courts -- were annulled by Mexico’s Supreme Court.

