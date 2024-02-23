(Bloomberg) -- Mexican President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador defended his decision to single out a New York Times reporter who submitted questions about a report of an initial US probe into alleged ties between his allies and narco gangs.

AMLO, as the president is known, said he doesn’t regret sharing the reporter’s phone number and personal information because the request for comment was a slanderous attack on the president’s authority.

“Do they have a right to slander me, my family, my sons, without proof?” Lopez Obrador asked Friday at his morning press conference. “If you slander, there’s consequences. Moral and political authority are above the transparency law.”

Asked on whether he would do it again if he considered a story or comment request as slander, he said yes, and suggested the reporter affected change her phone number if she has concerns.

Mexico is one of the world’s most dangerous places for journalists, according to Reporters Without Borders.

©2024 Bloomberg L.P.