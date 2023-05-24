You are now being redirected to the BCE.ca website (Bell Canada Enterprises), where you can view our Accessibility plan, and submit your feedback using our Accessibility webform.
May 24, 2023
AMLO Says Mexico Could Offer $3 Billion For a Stake in Banamex
Bloomberg News,
(Bloomberg) -- Citigroup Inc.’s Banamex “could represent a good opportunity” for Mexico to own a bank, President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador said Wednesday after the US bank announced that it would halt a direct sale of the unit.
AMLO, as the president is known, said he had been informed on Tuesday that talks had halted between Citi and billionaire German Larrea’s Grupo Mexico SAB, which was close to clinching a $7 billion deal for the unit. “That’s between them,” he said.
Citi on Wednesday said it would stop talks to sell the bank after over a year of negotiations, and that it now plans to sell shares of Banamex in an initial public offering. That opens room for the Mexican government to seek to be a partner in the bank, mused AMLO in his daily morning presser, adding that the country could spend as much as $3 billion on a stake in Banamex.
He added that he would reach out to the Finance Minister to start talks on the possibility of a private-public partnership with Citi.
Read More: Citi Walks Away From Banamex Sale Plan That Bore AMLO’s Scrutiny
In an explanation of his math, the president said that if Citi expected to get $7 billion from the sale, about $2 billion of that amount would be made up of taxes. Of the remaining $5 billion, the government could contribute $3 billion for a stake and the rest could be “sold in shares to Mexicans” through the IPO.
“Almost every country has a bank, we don’t,” he said.
Lopez Obrador threw a wrench in the negotiation last week by seizing control of a railroad line operated by Grupo Mexico. While the president said that decision didn’t affect his support for the Banamex deal, it added to tension between the president and Grupo Mexico’s controlling shareholder Larrea.
Read More: Billionaire’s Spat With AMLO Threatens Investor Appeal in Mexico
Grupo Mexico declined to comment on the Banamex sale or on AMLO’s comments on Wednesday.
--With assistance from Carolina Gonzalez, Maya Averbuch and Michael O'Boyle.
©2023 Bloomberg L.P.
Politics
BNN Bloomberg Picks
-
5:20
Cirque du Soleil plans metaverse game on Roblox
-
Can beer convince people to drink recycled wastewater?
-
6:57
Another interest rate hike? Economists divided on Bank of Canada's next step
-
6:23
Demand grows in Canada for short-term fixed-rate mortgages
-
5:37
Mixed uses and office conversions: A possible future for urban cores?
-
5:47
Explained: What is the U.S. debt ceiling