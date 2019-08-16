(Bloomberg) -- Mexican President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador said the central bank overreached in its comments on the nation’s economic policy.

“I saw the report from the Bank of Mexico yesterday, and they have too much opinion,” Lopez Obrador said at his morning news conference on Friday. “They even want to get into the management of economic policy that corresponds to us. But better that they use their fullness of freedom, their autonomy, that they have the arrogance of feeling free, than that they say we are meddling.”

AMLO, as the leftist leader is known, has repeatedly said that he respects the central bank’s autonomy, while telling Bloomberg in an interview last month that he would like to see lower interest rates. Policy makers cut borrowing costs on Thursday for the first time in five years, to 8%.

Deputy Governor Jonathan Heath, appointed by AMLO last year to join the five-member board, said in a radio interview that Thursday’s decision was made on economic merits and had nothing to do with the president’s rate comments.

In the statement announcing its decision, the central bank board said that the current environment “continues to pose significant medium- and long-term risks that could affect the country’s macroeconomic conditions, its ability to grow, and the economy’s price formation process.”

The statement alluded to the policies of AMLO’s administration. It highlighted the importance of creating an environment of confidence and certainty for investment, addressing lower credit ratings for the nation and oil producer Petroleos Mexicanos, meeting government fiscal targets for this year and presenting a sound 2020 budget plan.

