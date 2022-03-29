(Bloomberg) -- President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador is calling for the replacement of Mexico’s electoral regulators and justices by direct vote, ramping up a long-standing feud with independent bodies that he sees as limiting his power.

Lopez Obrador said on Tuesday he will send congress a bill proposing such changes after April 10, seeking a drastic remake of entities that have traditionally served as a counterweight to the president. It is the latest example of his far-reaching efforts to consolidate his party’s dominance, after months of dispute over whether the bodies have been partisan.

“We’re going to send an initiative to reform the constitution to guarantee democracy in Mexico, so there are no judges with biased attitudes,” AMLO, as the president is known, told reporters at his daily news conference. “We came to the presidency after fighting for many years and facing electoral frauds, so we have to make sure we consolidate democracy.”

The president has blamed INE, as the regulator is known, for failing to advertise an upcoming national vote on whether he should serve for the remainder of his term, which will end in 2024. He proposed the public consultation himself in a bid to underscore Mexicans’ support for his presidency, but it’s unclear whether more than 40% of registered voters would show up to turn it into a binding referendum.

INE commissioners are currently elected by congress and Lopez Obrador has had a series of spats with them. In 2018, he refused to pay a fine imposed on his Morena party for alleged misuse of funds. Last year, he declined to halt his daily press briefings, which the electoral body said violated a no-campaigning rule before mid-term elections. AMLO only won the presidency after two losses that he insisted were due to vote-theft.

Mexico’s electoral reform is the second of three constitutional changes he has vowed to push through his presidency, and it could face an uphill battle among legislators. Another proposal, to give the state utility majority control of the electricity market, is scheduled to be voted on in April but has faced pushback from key members of the center-right PRI party.

