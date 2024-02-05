(Bloomberg) -- Mexico’s President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador unveiled a swath of long-shot constitutional reforms to pensions, workers’ wages and the Supreme Court on Monday, in a move seemingly aimed at energizing his base and baiting the opposition ahead of June’s elections.

As Lopez Obrador prepares to leave office in October, the package — which is unlikely to pass in its entirety — aims to ensure that successors can’t easily reverse policies like pension payouts and minimum wage hikes that have brought him widespread popularity among working-class voters. Proposals include modifying the country’s pension system, reforming the electoral system and banning fracking.

“The essence of these reforms and new rights is to redirect public life along the path of liberty, justice and democracy,” he said in a speech in the country’s capital. The 20-point package will be sent to the lower house of Congress later Monday, Lopez Obrador added.

The move underscores the ruling Morena party’s values as candidates prepare to kick off formal campaigns in March, and is geared at helping its candidate, Claudia Sheinbaum, maintain a lead in the polls. It puts the opposition in the tricky position of either going along with potentially expensive social welfare spending or refusing to help groups such as the elderly just months before presidential and congressional elections.

Constitutional changes require the support of a two-thirds majority of Congress to pass — which the ruling party’s simple majority falls short of — meaning the president’s proposals seem likely to fail. But even if they do, they will allow the outgoing president to dominate the news cycle at a time when the candidates to succeed him have yet to formally make their own campaign pledges, according to Rodolfo Ramos, a strategist at Bradesco BBI.

“AMLO has been an excellent political strategist, and much of the content of these reforms go along with the narrative that he presented from the beginning” of his presidency, Ramos said. “He’s taking on the star role, when it should be his candidate that is in the limelight. Sheinbaum is trying to play it safe without taking risks, and he’s doing the campaigning, since she’s part of his movement.”

The proposals include financial changes, such as ensuring pensioners get payouts matched to their full original salary and making sure the minimum wage keeps up with inflation. They also call for the election of Supreme Court justices, prolonging a fight that AMLO, as the president is known, has waged against the country’s top court, which has blocked some of the key parts of his agenda.

In January, the Supreme Court voided legislation that the president had supported to give greater power to the country’s state-owned electric utility CFE, a change that made its way through the courts after it was challenged by private firms. The package of reforms also proposes deeming CFE as a strategic public company.

Here are other key points out of the announced reforms:

Expanding passenger rail service on railroads previously reserved for freight

Halting concessions for open-pit mining

Reverting prior pension reforms passed in 1997 and 2007 for “unfairly affecting” certain workers

The creation of a 64.7 billion peso ($3.8 billion) fund on May 1 aimed at compensating workers affected by previous pension and “anti-labor” reforms, with the aim of continuing to build on the fund

Reducing the size of the country’s congress; bringing the lower house to 300 members from 500, and the senate to 64 members from 128

Banning e-cigarettes and chemical drugs such as fentanyl

Not allowing any federal government employee to have a higher salary than that deemed appropriate by the president

Banning animal cruelty

Giving workers and their families the right to own their home

