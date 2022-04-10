9m ago
AMLO Wins 90% of Mexico Recall Referendum Votes, Exit Poll Says
Bloomberg News,
(Bloomberg) -- Mexico President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador looks to have overwhelmingly won the referendum he called on his own presidency, according to an exit poll by El Financiero newspaper.
Lopez Obrador, who had no chance of losing given the opposition’s boycott of the vote, looks set to win 90% of ballots cast on Sunday, pollster Alejandro Moreno said on El Financiero Bloomberg TV.
The poll was unable to project turnout, but it looks low, Moreno said. Participation is the major question surrounding the vote, giving analysts a measure of the strength of Lopez Obrador’s active support.
Supporters of the president’s Morena party made up 47% of the voters on Sunday, with most of the remainder saying they don’t identify with any party. In the 2021 midterm elections, just 24% of respondents said they were Morena backers.
