Extra-judicial killings, some allegedly by security forces, have continued in Nobel Laureate Abiy Ahmed’s Ethiopia even after the initial reforms, Amnesty International said.

At least 140 people were killed in security operations amid inter-communal fighting in the Amhara and Oromia regions last year, according to a report published by Amnesty on Friday. The rights group reported 39 extra-judicial executions.

Peace Minister Muferiat Kamil didn’t immediately respond to calls and messages seeking comment.

Prime Minister Abiy won the 2019 Nobel Peace Prize for moving to make peace with neighboring Eritrea while expanding democracy at home and freeing political prisoners. He pledged elections, that were due August, would be democratic but have been postponed because of the coronavirus pandemic.

While the country has made progress on improving the human rights situation, security forces shouldn’t carry on “committing human rights violations with impunity,” said Deprose Muchena, Amnesty’s director for Eastern and Southern Africa.

The killings as well as alleged rape and arbitrary arrests happened as the government tried to quell clashes that emerged as politicians mobilized support for upcoming elections. The government in 2018 set up security posts that coordinated operations of the army, police and local forces, some of which left scores dead, while others were forced to flee and their homes burned, according to Amnesty.

At least 10,000 people were detained in a government crack down on inter-communal violence in Oromia for allegedly supporting an armed group called the Oromo Liberation Army, according to Amnesty. “With elections on the horizon, these violations and abuses could escalate out of control unless the government” acts to stop them, Muchena said.

