(Bloomberg) -- Three major pharmaceutical companies have limited supply of generic Augmentin, a popular alternative for the antibiotic amoxicillin, which has been in short supply for nearly a month in the US.

Hikma Pharmaceuticals Plc, Novartis AG’s Sandoz unit, and Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. have constrained supply of some doses of the medicine, the University of Utah’s drug information service reported Friday.

The medication is a combination of amoxicillin and clavulanic acid, and it’s used for treating bacterial infections in adults and children. Augmentin can be prescribed instead of amoxicillin alone, a popular drug for common childhood ailments such as sinusitis, but may have harsher side effects.

For the past few weeks, there’s been a nationwide shortage of liquid amoxicillin, according to the Food and Drug Administration. Other parts of the world, including Australia and Canada, have also encountered supply constrains, according to regulatory authorities.

Sandoz spokesperson Leslie Pott said that the company is seeing a “supply situation” for amoxicillin and the amoxicillin and clavulanic acid combination because of high demand. The company has been increasing production. Hikma and Teva didn’t immediately respond to requests for comment.

