(Bloomberg) -- Three of the top four makers of the antibiotic amoxicillin, commonly used to treat bacterial infections in children, are reporting supply constraints in the US.

Hikma Pharmaceuticals Plc and Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. reported limited supply of several dosages of the drug to the University of Utah’s drug information service, which tracks medication shortages. Sandoz, a division of Novartis AG and one of the biggest generic drugmakers globally, is also facing supply constraints in the US as well as in other countries due to “significant” demand for the common antibiotic, a spokesperson said.

Amoxicillin can be prescribed for many things including ear and throat infections and comes in several forms. Children generally take the liquid form of the drug, which is where most of the shortages are occurring, according to the University of Utah drug tracker.

“The combination in rapid succession of the pandemic impact and consequent demand swings, manufacturing capacity constraints, scarcity of raw materials, and the current energy crisis means we face a uniquely difficult situation in the short term,” Sandoz spokesperson Leslie Pott said.

Hikma has all of its amoxicillin oral products “on allocation,” according to spokesperson Steve Weiss. That means the company is limiting new orders to ensure it’s meeting existing obligations.

“Our number one priority is to honor the commitments we have to our current customers and allocation allows us to achieve this,” Weiss said. The company is currently fulfilling all its orders nationally and has “adequate” supplies for its existing contracts, he added.

Teva didn’t respond to a request for comment.

‘Less Effective’ Alternatives

The US Food and Drug Administration said it is aware of “intermittent supply interruptions” of amoxicillin products in the US and is working with manufacturers to fix the problem. In addition to supply issues in the US, Canada and Australia have also reported amoxicillin in short supply.

Patients unable to find the drug could use other antibiotics instead, but amoxicillin is the preferred initial treatment for many common pediatric infections, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

“Hypothetically, if amoxicillin doesn’t come into stock for some time, then we’re potentially having to use less effective antibiotics with more side effects,” said Sean Gallagher, a pediatrician in Newark, Ohio. He added that nearby CVS locations had shortages of the drug, but that all of his patients were able to find the medicine at other pharmacies.

CVS Health Corp., one of the US’ largest drug chains with more than 9,900 retail locations, said in a statement that some stores are experiencing shortages of certain doses of the medication. Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc. didn’t respond to a request for comment.

Walmart Inc. said it wasn’t experiencing shortages of amoxicillin at the moment. “We utilize a diverse supply chain for these medications and are not currently experiencing a shortage,” company spokesperson Marilee McInnis said in an email.

