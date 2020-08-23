(Bloomberg) -- AMP Ltd. Chairman David Murray has resigned, and Boe Pahari will step down as chief executive officer of it’s A$190 billion ($137 billion) investment management arm after the firm was engulfed in sexual harassment allegations.

Pahari will resume work at his previous level with a focus on AMP Capital’s infrastructure equity business, the Sydney-based company said in a statement Monday.

Debra Hazelton will replace Murray as chairman. The changes are effective immediately. John Fraser, a former chief executive officer of UBS Global Asset Management who went on to to head Australia’s treasury department, will also leave the board.

The moves come after intense investor pressure against Pahari and the board to overhaul its culture. Pahari’s promotion to CEO of AMP Capital sparked an outcry at the 171-year-old wealth manager after The Australian Financial Review reported he had been financially penalized after settling a sexual harassment complaint brought by a female subordinate.

Read more: Plagued AMP Faces Growing Investor Revolt After Pahari Promotion

Murray, a former CEO of Commonwealth Bank of Australia, was appointed just over two years ago to help restore the firm’s battered reputation after a fees-for-no-service scandal led to the ouster of his predecessor Catherine Brenner. Instead, the firm is mired in further scandal, and the share price is down 25% this year.

“The board has made it clear that it has always treated the complaint against Mr. Pahari seriously,” Murray said in the statement. “My view remains that it was dealt with appropriately in 2017 and Mr. Pahari was penalized accordingly. However, it is clear to me that, although there is considerable support for our strategy, some shareholders did not consider Mr. Pahari’s promotion to AMP Capital CEO to be appropriate.”

“Although the board’s decision on the appointment was unanimous, my decision to leave reflects my role and accountability as chairman and the need to protect continuity of management, the strategy and, to the extent possible, the board,” Murray said.

Hazelton joined the AMP board in June 2019. She has had a 30-year career in finance, including stints as the local CEO of Mizuho Bank in Australia and Commonwealth Bank in Japan, AMP said in the statement.

