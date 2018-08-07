(Bloomberg) -- Australian wealth manager AMP Ltd. said first-half profit fell 7.1 percent after it took a A$290 million ($215 million) charge to compensate customers for poor or non-existent advice.

AMP’s first-half underlying profit dropped to A$495 million from A$533 million a year earlier, the Sydney-based company said in a statement Wednesday. It said July 27 that first-half profit would be between A$490 million to A$500 million as a result of the scandal in its advice unit that led to the departure of its chief executive officer and chairman.

Net profit fell to A$115 million, from A$445 million a year earlier.

AMP has been shaken after an inquiry into misconduct in the Australian financial sector heard the 169-year-old company repeatedly misled the regulator over charging customers fees for services they didn’t receive, which may lead to criminal charges. The stock has lost more than a third of its value in the past year and chairman Catherine Brenner and chief executive officer Craig Meller both resigned.

The company said last month it would prioritize a review of its businesses and is in “active discussions” with a number of interested parties. It also said it would cut fees for about 700,000 pension customers and spend A$35 million annually over the next two years improving compliance controls.

To contact the reporter on this story: Brett Foley in Melbourne at bfoley8@bloomberg.net

To contact the editors responsible for this story: Edward Johnson at ejohnson28@bloomberg.net, Peter Vercoe

©2018 Bloomberg L.P.