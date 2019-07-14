(Bloomberg) -- Australian wealth manager AMP Ltd.’s A$3.3 billion ($2.3 billion) deal to sell its life insurance unit is unlikely to proceed because of challenges meeting conditions required by New Zealand’s central bank for approval.

The sale is a key part of the company’s plans to re-position the business after becoming embroiled in a string of scandals exposed by an inquiry into finance industry misconduct.

U.K.-based Resolution Life notified AMP on July 13 that the Reserve Bank of New Zealand was unlikely to approve the deal unless Resolution agreed to have separate, ring-fenced assets held in New Zealand for the benefit of New Zealand policyholders, an arrangement it said was inconsistent with its current branch structure.

Failure to meet the condition was “exceptionally disappointing,” AMP said in a statement on Monday, “as the sale of AMP Life is a foundational element of AMP’s strategy.” AMP is now working with Resolution to “to determine whether there is a solution that addresses policyholder interests, regulatory requirements and provides certainty of execution. This will require negotiation of new terms and is not certain.”

If a revised deal cannot be reached, AMP intends to retain and manage the unit as a specialist life insurance and mature business. Given the uncertainty surrounding the transaction, AMP said it doesn’t expect to pay an interim dividend for the first half of the 2019 fiscal year.

AMP in February reported a 35% drop in full-year earnings and said investors pulled almost A$4 billion from its funds last year as the firm was rocked by a series of scandals, including charging fees for no service.

