(Bloomberg) -- Australian wealth manager AMP Ltd. said a preliminary takeover approach from U.S. private equity firm Ares Management Corp. values the company at A$6.4 billion ($4.5 billion.)

The proposal has an implied value of A$1.85 per AMP share, the Sydney-based company said in a statement Monday. The stock surged 20% to A$1.53 on Friday when the talks were first disclosed.

The 171-year-old firm effectively put itself up for sale last month after a sexual harassment scandal led to a boardroom shakeout, capping a torrid two years that saw the stock lose three-quarters of its value. For Los Angeles-based Ares, buying AMP, which manages about A$320 billion across pension savings, infrastructure and real estate, would be a quick way to scale up in Australian funds management, where it began offering its first investment products this year.

“There is no guarantee that a transaction will eventuate and no certainty with regards to price,” AMP said.

