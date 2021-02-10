(Bloomberg) -- Ares Management Corp. has walked away from a A$6.4 billion ($4.9 billion) takeover of Australia’s oldest wealth manager in the latest setback for long-suffering shareholders still reeling from years of scandal.

AMP Ltd. was advised by Ares overnight that it doesn’t intend to proceed with its bid after making an indicative takeover approach last year, the Sydney-based company said in a statement Thursday. AMP continues to “engage constructively” with Ares around AMP Capital in relation to its portfolio review, the statement said.

It’s a blow for shareholders seeking a quick, clean exit after Ares was given access to AMP’s books in October after making an indicative offer of A$1.85 per share. The 172-year-old firm effectively put itself up for sale last year when a sexual harassment scandal led to its second boardroom shakeout in two years, during which the stock lost about three-quarters of its value.

AMP will now focus on it sweeping three-year turnaround plan to cut costs and repair its reputation after being damaged by revelations it charged fees to clients for services they didn’t receive, then lied to regulators about the wrongdoing.

