(Bloomberg) -- AMP Ltd. said it will take a A$290 million ($214 million) charge to compensate customers after failing to provide advice they had already paid for.

The post-tax charge will be recognized in the company’s results for the first half of fiscal 2018, AMP said in a statement Friday. A significant portion of the provision relates to potential lost earnings, the Sydney-based company said.

“Customer needs are our immediate priority as we firmly believe this will also best serve the long-term interests of shareholders,” acting Chief Executive Officer Mike Wilkins said in the statement. “We know it will take time to earn back trust.”

The 169-year-old company earlier this year admitted to an inquiry into misconduct in the financial industry that it repeatedly mislead the regulator over charging customers fees for services they didn’t receive. The scandal has seen senior executives and the chair resign.

