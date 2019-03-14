(Bloomberg) -- Anglo American Platinum Ltd. is giving hundreds of hectares of land to communities living in a South African area that’s rich with the ore as the nation’s ruling party seeks to introduce laws that make it easier to expropriate land without paying for it.

The world’s top platinum supplier is handing over 270 hectares (667 acres) of land to people living in Rustenburg, about 140 kilometers (86 miles) northwest of Johannesburg. That almost doubles the area it has given to communities to 473 hectares since 2014.

The move comes as the African National Congress plans to change the constitution to make it easier to seize land without paying for it. Lawmakers have also introduced separate draft legislation that outlines the circumstances under which the state can do this. The ANC says the amendments are needed to address racially skewed ownership patterns dating back to colonialism and white-minority rule. Farmers’ groups and some opposition parties say this will undermine property rights and deter investment, and that they will contest any changes in court.

Amplats, whose parent Anglo American Plc was founded in South Africa more than a century ago, wants a “constructive and sustainable solution” away from expropriation, which should only be “a last resort,” Chief Executive Officer Chris Griffith said. The unit is also conducting a comprehensive review of land it owns and could contribute more toward land reform, he said.

Anglo plans to spend about 70 billion rand ($4.8 billion) over five years to expand output for platinum-group metals, diamonds, iron ore and coal in the country at mines that are the largest cash contributors to the group. South Africa needs an inclusive and sustainable solution to land reform, with the process benchmarked against improvements in people’s lives and boosting investment, CEO Mark Cutifani said in December.

The areas that the company mines aren’t threatened by expropriation plans and Anglo is encouraged by President Cyril Ramaphosa’s efforts to redistribute land in a sustainable manner, Griffith said.

