(Bloomberg) -- Anglo American Platinum Ltd. named Craig Miller as its new chief executive officer, taking over from Natascha Viljoen who is joining Newmont Corp.

Miller, who is currently finance director, will take on the role of CEO on Oct. 1, Johannesburg-based Amplats said in a statement on Thursday. Viljoen is joining Newmont, the world’s No. 1 gold miner, as chief operating officer.

