(Bloomberg) -- AMS AG offered 3.7 billion euros ($4.1 billion) for Osram Licht AG, the second attempt by the Austrian light and sensor maker to acquire its embattled German rival and potentially triggering a bidding war.

The offer values each Osram share at 38.50 euros, and depends on the target waiving a standstill agreement over the next few days, AMS said in a statement late Sunday.

AMS’s offer is higher than the 35 euros a share accepted by Osram’s board from Bain Capital and Carlyle Group that values the former Siemens AG unit at 3.4 billion euros. That agreement was thrown into jeopardy Aug. 8 when top shareholder, Allianz Global Investors, rejected it as too low.

AMS had already approached Osram with a 38.50 euro-per-share offer that it snuffed out shortly after the German company made it public last month. Osram became a takeover target after a series of profit warnings and a public spat over strategy with Siemens, which spun off the division in 2013.

Osram earnings have suffered because of the company’s exposure to the automotive industry, which accounts for over half of its revenue. Carmakers and suppliers are grappling with shrinking demand in China and Europe and the expensive transition to electric cars. Investors also lost confidence in the ability of Chief Executive Officer Olaf Berlien and management to turn the company around. The stock has lost more than half its value since peaking in early 2018.

If AMS were successful in its takeover attempt, it would sell off Osram’s digital division that makes lighting controls for use in horticultural and medical systems, among others. The company would also not touch Osram’s collective bargaining agreements for five years, according to the statement.

AMS said its proposed deal assigns an enterprise value to the target of 4.3 billion euros.

